Pwc Middle East In Qatar Hosts Qatari Smes Empowering Local Businesses Within NDS-3

Doha, Qatar: PwC Middle East in Qatar hosted its annual SMEs event to reinforce partnerships with the Qatari private sector by meeting with local SME CEOs and discussing future opportunities within the country's third National Development Strategy (NDS-3).

PwC provided insights on the Middle East's leading consultancy's strategy in Qatar, while discussing key findings from the latest PwC Qatar Watch report 2024 and the PwC's 27th annual CEO Survey: Qatar findings. Furthermore, potential collaboration opportunities and new AI/digital use cases were outlined during a very interactive discussion.

The key priorities highlighted within NDS-3 and discussed at the event are:

◊ Identifying opportunities for SMEs growth within NDS-3 priority sectors/sub sectors

◊ Accelerating SMEs agenda on digital transformation and sustainability

◊ Empowering local businesses to become global players

◊ Creating communities of talented workforce and skilled professionals

As per PwC's 27th annual CEO Survey, the Qatar Findings, CEOs in the country recognise the need to reinvent their businesses through the adoption of technology such as AI. During the event, PwC showcased how AI can support the process of running a business from imagining to building. Furthermore, it demonstrated how enterprises can improve decision-making, optimise resources, and drive digital transformation for local businesses.

Bassam Hajhamad, Qatar Country Senior Partner and Consulting Lead at PwC Middle East in Qatar said,“SMEs are at the forefront of Qatar's national transformation. At PwC in Qatar, we are committed to empowering local businesses, supporting their transformation and growth plans, and building local capabilities. All CEOs in the session confirmed that a strong private sector is crucial for Qatar's economy, and their intention to invest more in driving growth leveraging new sector opportunities.

He added:“Our latest Qatar Economy Watch highlights the long-term diversification strategies and investments in future-focused sectors that the government is adopting to accelerate the country's transformation. This enables the private sector to expand its capabilities and build on them for utmost impact in Qatar. In the coming years, the private sector will have a much bigger and active role to play in investing and delivering large government programmes and initiatives, across industries.”