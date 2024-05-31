QCB Issues Treasury Bills, Islamic Sukuk Worth Qr4bn

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central (QCB) issued Treasury bills and Islamic sukuk with maturities of 7 days, 28 days, 91 days, 182 days, 273 days, and 364 days, amounting to a total value of QR4bn.

In a post on the social X yesterday, QCB said that the Treasury bills were distributed as follows: QR500m for a 7-day term (addition to an existing issue) with an interest rate of 5.7598 percent, QR750m for a 28-day term (addition to an existing issue) with an interest rate of 5.7857 percent, QR750m for a 91-day term (addition to an existing issue) with an interest rate of 5.8290 percent, QR750m for a 182-day term (new issue) with an interest rate of 5.8305 percent, QR750m for a 273-day term (new issue) with an interest rate of 5.7941 percent, and QR500m for a 364-day term (new issue) with an interest rate of 5.7429 percent. The total value of bids for the Treasury bills and Islamic bonds reached QR11bn.