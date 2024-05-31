MCIT Concludes 9Th Edition Of Idea Camp

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Communications and Information (MCIT), represented by the Digital Incubation Center, concluded the 9th Idea Camp. The closing ceremony marked the culmination of a transformative journey for 25 startups that have been incubated in the Digital Incubation Center, out of which 5 outstanding prize winners were awarded a total of QR 550,000 in grants.

The 9th edition saw a significant and unprecedented response from startups and entrepreneurs, receiving over 450 applications from more than 30 countries. Over 135 entrepreneurs participated in the camp and have undergone a comprehensive series of training stages, including 10 specialized workshops.

This edition is structured into two main tracks: the Idea Track and the Growth Track. Both tracks are tailored to guide startups at different stages of development, from ideation to scaling their businesses. Participants have benefited from more than 350 expert mentoring hours, which prepared them to develop their skills and gain the knowledge necessary for the success of their projects.

The first-place winner in the Idea Track was a startup working in the health-tech sector focused on Autism, while the second-place winner was a startup working on a smart addressing solution, and the third-place winner was a startup working on augmented reality and virtual spaces. In the Growth Track, the first-place winner was an Agri-tech startup working to transform the sector through IOT and machine learning, while the second-place winner was a startup working in the health-tech.

These grants highlight the Ministry of Communications and Information Technologys commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial environment by supporting startups and empowering them through the provision of necessary resources for their growth and prosperity.

This leads to a tangible positive impact on the entrepreneurial landscape both locally and internationally.

Director of the Digital Innovation Department Eman Ahmad Al Kuwari said:“This initiative is aligned with our strategic goals to accelerate digital transformation and foster a knowledge-based economy. The overwhelming response from startups worldwide clearly indicates the global reach and impact of our efforts. We are dedicated to providing a platform that not only propels these startups to success but also contributes to the nations broader economic objectives.”