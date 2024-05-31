Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Hosts High-Level Meeting With Turkish Delegation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanovmet with a delegation led by Chief of the Main IntelligenceDepartment of the of the Republic of Türkiye, ColonelGeneral İsmail Günaydin, who is on an official visit to thecountry, Azernews reports.

Minister Zakir Hasanov emphasized that sincere relations betweenthe heads of state have a positive impact on the sphere of militarycooperation as on other spheres.

Expressing satisfaction with his visit to the fraternal countryon May 29-30 this year at the invitation of Minister of NationalDefense of Türkiye Yaşar Güler, Colonel General Zakir Hasanovcommended the organization of the EFES-2024 multinational exercisein Türkiye and servicemen's professionalism.

Colonel General İsmail Günaydın, in his turn, thanked for thehospitality. He noted that the friendly and fraternal relationsbetween Azerbaijan and Türkiye are based on mutual trust andsupport.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of andprospects for the development of cooperation in the military andmilitary-educational spheres, as well as emphasized the importanceof events held within the Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level MilitaryDialogue Meeting.

Then First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic ofAzerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army,Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the Turkish delegation.

During the meeting at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army,the sides hailed the current state of bilateral militarycooperation between two countries. They underlined the importanceof such meetings in expanding mutual cooperation between the twofraternal countries.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutualinterest.