SIDS Forge Ahead With Renewed Hope, Solidarity And Determination

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The roadmap towards achieving resilient prosperity for smallisland States adopted on Thursday in Antigua and Barbuda“marks thebeginning of a new journey” and a decade of delivery for theircitizens and the world, said the UN Deputy Secretary-General onThursday, according to UN, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the closing of the Fourth International Conferenceon Small Island States (SIDS4), Amina Mohammed stressed thatdespite increasingly existential threats to SIDS,“we do havereasons for hope and optimism”.

More than 20 world leaders and senior ministers from over 100nations joined close to 4,000 other participants on the lush campusof the American University of Antigua through the week – togetherwith representatives from the private sector, civil society,academia and youth – to tackle a raft of issues vital to thesurvival of the 39 SIDS in the face of the climate crisis and othershocks.

The deputy UN chief declared that the adopted outcome known asthe Antigua and Barbuda Agenda (ABAS) presented a“vision for thefuture that SIDS want and need.”

The plan for the next ten years agreed by all parties to theconference titled, A renewed declaration for resilient prosperity,sets out the collective sustainable development aspirations of SIDSand the support required from the international community to meetthem.

The deputy UN chief told delegates that ABAS sets the economiesof SIDS on a strong course so they can strengthen resilience, withpopulations in ways that are safe, healthy, productive andprosperous“but also where access to food, energy and water isguaranteed.”

Biodiversity will be protected while the ocean and its resourcesare conserved, secured by strong climate action to limittemperature rises – and rising sea levels.

She stated that all action to slow global warming must“meet theurgency of the moment.”

The new Centre of Excellence for SIDS – housed in Antigua andBarbuda - will be solutions-oriented and serve as a platform forcrucial private sector engagement, she added.

ABAS also calls for significant new financing at scale, where itis most needed, given the crippling impact of high interest debtrepayments many SIDS face.

A new Debt Sustainability Support Service is also beingestablished as part of the forward-looking agenda and the provisionof data which can really measure vulnerabilities to scale upfinance“to where it matters most with a sense of urgency.”

Although the path has been set, there is no automatic right tosuccess, Ms. Mohammed cautioned:“Success relies on each of us –each and every one of us - stepping up in genuine partnerships thatare timely, that are robust and effective” to make the ABAS areality.

Ms. Mohammed said there needed to be a“reality check” when itcomes to monitoring and evaluation.

“Let me say that halfway through the SDGs, what we did measurehas not been done and that's a wake up call for us...not to lose thecredibility of the multilateral system. She stressed the real workwill be in implementing the Agenda. Speaking for the UN she said“we commit to joining your efforts at all levels.”

UN Resident Coordinators and Country Teams will work hand inhand with all partners to deliver resilient prosperity and aiddigital,“green and blue” transformation.

“Let us remember that this conference marks the beginning of anew journey. Our responsibilities don't stop here. The ABAS mustguide our efforts towards 2030 when we meet in 10 years' time”.

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne, whopresided over SIDS4, agreed that while much has been accomplished“our real work has just begun.”

“We have the roadmap and the institutional arrangements inplace. Let us stay committed to multistakeholder partnershipsinnovation collaboration and inclusivity, working together toovercome our unique challenges”, he added.