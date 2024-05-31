Inflation Growth In France Exceeded Expectations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
In May 2024, consumer prices in France, harmonized with EuropeanUnion standards, increased by 2.7% year-on-year, Azernews reports.
Inflation accelerated compared to April, when prices rose by2.4%. The consensus forecast of experts surveyed by TradingEconomics suggested a more moderate acceleration of inflation, upto 2.5%.
Consumer prices rose by 0.2% this month compared to April, whenthere was an increase of 0.6%. The dynamics of this indicatorcoincided with market forecasts.
Consumer prices calculated according to French standardsincreased by 2.2% year-on-year in May and remained unchanged fromthe previous month. A month earlier, the first indicator alsoincreased by 2.2%, the second by 0.5%.
The growth rate of food prices in France in May increased to1.3% year-on-year from 1.2% in April, and energy prices increasedto 5.8% from 3.8%. Prices for manufactured goods remained unchangedafter a 0.1% decline a month earlier, and the growth rate of pricesfor services slowed to 2.7% from 3%.
Meanwhile, consumer spending in France decreased by 0.8% inApril compared to the previous month. Analysts on average expectedthem to grow by 0.2%. In March, consumer spending in the countryincreased by 0.5%.
MENAFN31052024000195011045ID1108282352
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.