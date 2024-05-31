Inflation Growth In France Exceeded Expectations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In May 2024, consumer prices in France, harmonized with EuropeanUnion standards, increased by 2.7% year-on-year, Azernews reports.

Inflation accelerated compared to April, when prices rose by2.4%. The consensus forecast of experts surveyed by TradingEconomics suggested a more moderate acceleration of inflation, upto 2.5%.

Consumer prices rose by 0.2% this month compared to April, whenthere was an increase of 0.6%. The dynamics of this indicatorcoincided with forecasts.

Consumer prices calculated according to French standardsincreased by 2.2% year-on-year in May and remained unchanged fromthe previous month. A month earlier, the first indicator alsoincreased by 2.2%, the second by 0.5%.

The growth rate of food prices in France in May increased to1.3% year-on-year from 1.2% in April, and energy prices increasedto 5.8% from 3.8%. Prices for manufactured goods remained unchangedafter a 0.1% decline a month earlier, and the growth rate of pricesfor services slowed to 2.7% from 3%.

Meanwhile, consumer spending in France decreased by 0.8% inApril compared to the previous month. Analysts on average expectedthem to grow by 0.2%. In March, consumer spending in the countryincreased by 0.5%.