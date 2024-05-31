Corals Along Coast Of Con Dao Island In Vietnam Dying Masse

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A huge number of corals along the Vietnamese coast of Con DaoIsland have discolored and died due to rising water temperaturesafter exposure to the natural phenomenon of El Nino, Azernews reports.

Damage to coral reefs was recorded a few days ago about 30-40 mfrom the shore in the coastal areas of the islands of Con Son, BayCan, Hong Tre Nho, Dam Tre Bay.

According to the Council, corals are discoloring and dying dueto rising sea temperatures due to El Nino (the recorded temperatureis 32 degrees Celsius, when the ideal temperature for corals rangesfrom 24-30 degrees Celsius). This leads to the fact that the coraldisplaces the algae living in its tissues and stops the process ofphotosynthesis in the plant and it dies. Some bleached coralspecies have the ability to recover when the temperature ofseawater decreases. However, if the temperature remains high, morecorals will die.

The Con Dao district includes 16 large and small islands locatedoff the coast of the province in the southern part of Vietnam BaRia Vung Tau with a population of more than 12 thousand people. Inrecent years, this place has attracted many domestic and foreigntourists.

The phenomenon of coral death has happened here several times,the most severe of them was recorded in 1998, 2010, 2016 due to theEl Nino phenomenon.

According to a study by the Global Coral Reef Foundation,extreme temperatures around the world are the main cause of coralbleaching, a process that causes them to turn white, completelylosing their inherent bright colors.

Scientists have found that 2023 was the worst year for coralbleaching in the Northern Hemisphere. They also predict that theSouthern Hemisphere will experience its worst year in 2024.