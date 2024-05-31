Turkish Economy Grow By 5.7 Percent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkish grew by 5.7 percent in the first quarter of thisyear compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports.

According to the report, the largest growth was recorded in theconstruction sector - 11.1 percent. The growing services includeinformation and communication, professional, administrative andsupport services, industry, and public sectormanagement.

During this period, the volume of exports of goods and servicesto Turkiye increased by 4 percent, while the level of importsdecreased by 3.1 percent.