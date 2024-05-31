Jose Mourinho Signs Two-Year Contract As Fenerbahce's New Manager

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Jose Mourinho has reportedly reached an agreement to become thenew Fenerbahce on a two-year contract, Azernews reports citing Daily Mail.

The Portuguese boss is set to replace Ismail Kartal at theTurkish giants, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, in what would behis 11th managerial role.

Mourinho succeeds the Turkish boss after Fener finished secondin the Turkish Super Lig for the third successive year.

The news comes just a day after it was revealed that the61-year-old manager will join TNT Sports for the coverage of theChampions League final on Saturday 1 June.