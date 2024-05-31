President Of Hellenic Republic Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic hassent a letter of congratulation to Azerbaijani President IlhamAliyev in connection with the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

Azernews presents the letter:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Greece and on my own behalf, I wouldlike to extend to you my sincere congratulations on the occasion ofthe Independence Day of Azerbaijan, and wish the people ofAzerbaijan prosperity and progress.

I am confident that the cooperation and dialogue between Greeceand Azerbaijan will be expanded for the mutual benefit of ourcountries, based on the protection of the principles of the UNCharter and respect for international law.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highestconsideration, as well as my best wishes on the occasion of yourcountry's national holiday.

Sincerely,

Katerina Sakellaropoulou

President of the Hellenic Republic