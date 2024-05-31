Garden Of Smiles To Be Exhibited At Heydar Aliyev Centre

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

On June 7, the Heydar Aliyev Centre will open an individualexhibition of the well-known Chinese artist Yue Minju called"Garden of Smiles".

Azernews reports that the artist's works fromthe "Self-Portrait" and "Flowers" series - examples of paintingsand sculptures - will be presented at the exhibition.

The works of Yue Mingju, a well-known representative of modernChinese art, from the "Self-Portrait" series, created an echo inworld art. All the images created in that series depict people withwide smiles. Some call that smile a "mocking laugh," while otherssay it's dramatic and sad. In any case, the smiles in those imagesare immediately etched in memory.

Another famous series of the artist was "Flowers". In thoseworks, the complications caused by the restrictions caused by theCOVID-19 pandemic are reflected according to the artist'simagination. So, the faces of the figures in these art examples arenot covered by medical masks, but by flowers.

It should be noted that in addition to China, Yue Minju's soloexhibitions were held in various countries - USA, Germany, Austria,Belgium, Great Britain, Denmark, France, Croatia, Indonesia,Iceland, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Korea, Cuba, Netherlands,Singapore, Thailand, his works are included in the collections ofwell-known galleries and museums of the world.

Yue Mincu's "Garden of Smiles" exhibition, which will be shownat the Heydar Aliyev Centre, will continue until October 27.