Death Toll From Overnight Missile Attack On Kharkiv Rises To Six

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those killed in a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv in the early morning hours of May 31 has increased to six, and 25 people were in the strikes.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"UPD: death toll rose to six," the post reads.

The Russian military fired five missiles at Kharkiv overnight. One of them hit a five-story building and a three-story building, where shops were located. A private enterprise was also struck. It was reported that at least five people had been killed and 25 injured, including two children and two women.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office/Telegram