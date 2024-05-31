Blinken Confirms Permission For Ukraine To Use American Weapons In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has officially confirmed that President Joe Biden has given Ukraine permission to strike military targets inside Russia with American weapons.

He said this at a press in Prague on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Over the past few weeks, Ukraine came to us and asked for authorization to use the weapons that we are providing to defend against this aggression, including against Russian forces that are amassing on the Russian side of the border and then attacking into Ukraine. That went right to the president, and as you've heard, he's approved the use of our weapons for that purpose," said the head of American diplomacy.

He said that going forward, the U.S. will continue to do what it has been doing, namely to adapt and adjust efforts when necessary on the front line in Ukraine.

"We want to make sure that we are proceeding deliberately as well as effectively," Blinken said.

U.S. media outlets reported on May 30 that U.S. President Joe Biden had quietly given Ukraine permission to strike inside Russia -- solely near the area of Kharkiv -- using U.S.-provided weapons.

Photo: U.S. Department of State/flickr