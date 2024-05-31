Government Raises Electricity Rates For Household Consumers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From June 1, 2024, the electricity tariff rate for household consumers will be UAH 4.32 per kilowatt-hour.

“At a meeting on May 31, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine endorsed a decision to extend the imposition of Public Service Obligations (PSO) on electricity participants, according to which the single fixed price for individual and collective household consumers is set at UAH 4.32 kilowatt-hour until April 30, 2025,” the report states.

The decided not to introduce a differential tariff rate based on the consumption volumes, which was considered during calculations.

During the heating season, those household consumers who use electrical heating will pay UAH 2.64 per kilowatt-hour when consuming 2,000 kilowatts per month and UAH 4.32 per kilowatt-hour when exceeding the above volume. Between June 1 and September 30, such household consumers will pay UAH 4.32 per kilowatt-hour irrespective of the consumption volumes.

The 'night tariff rate' (with a corresponding dual-zone meter installed) will be UAH 2.16 per kilowatt-hour.

A reminder that, according to the poll by the Rating Sociological Group, 55% of Ukrainians understandingly accept the need to raise tariff rates in order to repair the damaged infrastructure objects.

