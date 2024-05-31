Germany Contributing Another Patriot System To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany will transfer another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine to strengthen the country's air defense against Russian aggression.

The German Foreign Office announced this on X , citing Foreign Annalena Baerbock, Ukrinform reports.

"Strengthening Ukraine's air defense remains crucial. Germany is contributing another Patriot system and an additional EUR 500 million. Together, we must maintain our steadfast support and commitment," the minister said at a meeting of NATO's foreign ministers in Prague.

Germany's defense chief visits training for Ukrainian recruits mastering Patriots

According to her, international law is unequivocal.

"States under attack do not only have the right to defend their territory but also the duty to protect their citizens. Our military support for Ukraine is in line with these principles," she added.

Baerbock noted that NATO countries uphold the principle of "one for all, all for one."

"Putin's brutal aggression against Ukraine and his provocations at the EU's and NATO's external borders demand our unwavering unity," the minister added.

Photo: dpa