POW Swaps: 3,210 Ukrainians Already Returned From Russian Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 3,210 Ukrainian nationals have already been returned from Russian captivity since full-scale invasion.

That's according to Ukraine Parliament's Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets , Ukrinform reports.

The Ombudsman's Office on Thursday deployed at the site where the latest exchange took place to monitor the observance of human rights, in accordance with international humanitarian law and Geneva Conventions.

"Furthermore, the returned will be served a warm dinner, get clean clothes, undergo a physical, get their IDs and cards, and go for rehabilitation," Lubinets said.

swap: 75 Ukrainians released from Russian captivit

He also reported that among those released was a female prisoner of war from Azovstal, who go to see her son for the first time in two years.

"Today, during the exchange, that boy Dmytryk met his mother, who returned home from captivity. The woman was at Azovstal, and now she hugged her son, first in a long time," Lubinets emphasized.

According to the official, this is a real gift for Dmytro because May 24 was his birthday.

"I would like to note that Dmytro had been brought home from the temporarily occupied territory by the Ombudsman's Office. As for the boy's mother, the Russians wanted to illegally convict her as prisoner of war. Fortunately, she is already back home," Lubinets emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 31, a total of 75 soldiers and civilians were returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity as a result of the latest exchange effort.