Zelensky, Sweden's PM Discuss Further Defense Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the meeting, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime of Sweden Ulf Kristersson discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, in particular in the field of defense.

Zelensky announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

The parties also discussed Ukraine's path to integration into the European Union and NATO.

"Sweden's active position in the preparation for the first Global Peace Summit is important to us," Zelensky emphasized.

Ukraine,ink security agreement

The president thanked the country for "a strong security agreement, and for all Sweden's support for our country and people."

In particular, he noted that since the full-scale invasion, Sweden has been providing "significant and comprehensive” assistance to Ukraine. It is in the Swedish capital that the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit is taking place, the results of which, according to the head of state, will strengthen Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 31, Ukraine and Sweden signed an Agreement on cooperation in the field of security.