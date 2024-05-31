Lithuania's Top Diplomat Comments On Whether Ukraine Can Hit Targets Inside Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, commenting on whether Ukraine can hit targets in Belarus, said that, if Russia moves military assets to another location, then "the choice of targets should also be moved."

He said this ahead of the informal meeting of foreign ministers in Prague, answering questions from the Belarusian service of Liberty , reports Ukrinform.

"I mean Ukraine must have the ability to defend itself. If Russia, fearing that (military - ed.) targets may be attacked in Russia, moves them somewhere else, then I think that the choice of targets should also be moved," said Landsbergis, according to a report posted in Belarusian.

As reported by Ukrinform, an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers took place in Prague.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has officially confirmed that President Joe Biden has given permission for Ukraine to strike military targets on Russian territory using American weapons.

The German government also stated that Ukraine could use weapons provided by Germany to defend against Russian attacks launched directly from the border areas.