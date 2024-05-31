Zelensky Invites King Of Sweden To Visit Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During an audience with King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the king for the comprehensive support of Ukraine and unwavering solidarity with Ukrainians in countering Russia's full-scale aggression.

That's according to the Ukrainian President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky noted that Sweden had provided temporary protection from the war to more than 35,000 Ukrainians.

He thanked for the special assistance to young Ukrainians, in particular within the framework of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

The President briefed His Majesty about Ukraine's expectations from the first Global Peace Summit.

Zelensky invited His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Her Majesty Queen Silvia to visit Ukraine at their convenience.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 31, Ukraine and Sweden signed an agreement on security cooperation.

Photo: President's Office