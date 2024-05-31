Overburdened Kids: The Price Of Education Overload

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A mother's lap is a child's first classroom. The training a mother provides forms the foundation of a person's personality from childhood through old age. What children learn from their mothers is unparalleled, but if a child doesn't even have time to lay their head on their mother's lap, how will they thrive?

Today's children are so busy that they don't have time to play outside, eat properly, sit and talk with their parents, or watch TV. Their study routine is so demanding that they are engaged in schoolwork from morning until evening. By the time evening comes, they are exhausted and just looking for a place to sleep.

Of course, children want to go out and play cricket, badminton, or other games with their friends. The problem is finding free time away from their studies. Many children have all the sports equipment they need at home but no time to play. When I observe the routine of today's children, I feel sorry for them. This rigorous study schedule has stolen the smiles from their faces, and they have forgotten how to be mischievous and playful.

Also Read: Forest Fire Rages in Lower Dir Despite Four-Day Battle

Parents are paying hefty fees for their children's education, so they also don't compromise on academics, arranging additional tuition for them: school in the morning, followed by seminary, and then tuition.

I tutor children. Those I teach attend seminary first thing in the morning. After coming home from the seminary and then from school, they have a half-hour break for eating and praying before preparing for seminary again. They attend seminary twice a day: in the morning to memorize the Quran and in the afternoon to read it with Tajweed. As soon as they return from the seminary in the evening, they come to me for tuition with their bags.

When these children arrive, they are so tired that if left unattended for five minutes, they fall asleep. It's very difficult to wake them up once they're asleep. I often wonder if their parents have any compassion for them.

I once asked the mother of one of my students this question, and her answer surprised me. I had never expected such a response. She said that the education fees are very high, and secondly, there is a family competition regarding children's grades. She doesn't want her children to fall behind other children in the family.

Who will explain to these parents that their children might earn enough money to repay the investment in their education, but the time they miss out on with their children can never be compensated for, nor will their childhood return? I urge all parents not to overburden their children with heavy schedules. Give them time, nurture them, and fulfill your duty to make them capable citizens of society.