Tragic Accident Claims 7 Lives On Malam Jabba Road

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Seven people lost their lives, and five others were seriously when a Hiace vehicle plunged off the road into a deep ditch on Malam Jabba Road, a popular spot in Swat.

According to reports from Rescue 1122 and Malam Jabba Police, the accident occurred last night when a vehicle belonging to Samsons Company was traveling from Malam Jabba to Mingora. The driver lost control, causing the car to fall into a deep ditch.



The crash resulted in the deaths of seven individuals. The deceased have been identified as Ehtsham from Peshawar, Sulaiman from Gut Baishbanr, Amjad Ali from Malam Jabba, Asif from Rawalpindi, and Salim, Shehzad, and Naeemzada, all from Shangla.

Five other passengers sustained serious injuries and were promptly transported to Saidu Sharif Hospital by residents and Rescue 1122 personnel. The injured include Abid, Shafiq, Inamullah, Usman, and Aftab. Hospital sources have confirmed that all injured individuals are receiving medical care, though the condition of two is reported to be critical.

Waheedullah Qarar, Media Manager of Samsons Company, informed TNN that the vehicle was carrying 12 employees of PC Malam Jabba. He assured that the company would cover all medical expenses for the injured and provide financial support to the families of the deceased.

He expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident and extended the company's condolences to the grieving families, pledging their full support during this difficult time.