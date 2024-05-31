Forest Fire Rages In Lower Dir Despite Four-Day Battle

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A fire in the forests of Oskai Ghazo in Lower Dir has continued to burn uncontrollably for four days, spreading to additional areas and causing extensive damage to forests and wildlife. Efforts to control the fire have intensified, including the deployment of a helicopter yesterday to assist in firefighting operations.

Under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights, Tariq Hussain, an extensive operation is ongoing in Tehsil Adenzai. Hundreds of personnel from various agencies, including FC, Rescue 1122, the Forest Department, Dir Levies, Wildlife officials, and local volunteers, are actively participating in the effort to extinguish the flames.

Despite strong winds, raging flames, and intense heat, these dedicated individuals relentlessly fight the fire. A helicopter from the Pakistan Army is also aiding in the firefighting process. Due to the fire's rapid spread, the nearby population has been evacuated for safety.

The district administration, along with the Pakistan Army, is continuing its efforts to bring the fire under control. However, as of the latest reports, the fire remains uncontained and is spreading further, necessitating the evacuation of additional nearby areas.