Cupid Limited Receives Vendor Approval From Godrej Consumer Products Limited For Supply Of Kamasutra Condoms

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 31, 2024: Today, Cupid Limited announced that it has been approved as a vendor by Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) to provide Kamasutra condoms. This significant achievement includes an initial order from GCPL, a testament to our product's quality, valued at a substantial INR 2.4 Crore, with the execution scheduled to begin on July 24.



Aditya Halwasiya, Managing Director, Cupid Limited, remarked, "Cupid Limited has recently entered the direct-to-consumer in India with its Cupid brand range, including male and female condoms, personal lubricants, CupiSure pregnancy kits, and Cupid Rizz pocket perfumes and deodorants. We are immensely proud to partner with a reputable entity like GCPL."



He added, "We look forward to nurturing and expanding our relationship with GCPL in the upcoming quarters and years. This partnership highlights Cupid Limited's dedication to quality and cutting-edge practices."



Cupid Limited's strategic move into the direct-to-consumer market, along with this esteemed collaboration with GCPL, emphasizes the company's commitment to providing top-tier products and widening its presence in the personal care sector. The association with GCPL, a key player in the consumer goods industry, is anticipated to not only propel significant growth for both companies but also improve product accessibility and choice for consumers.



About Cupid Limited



Established in 1993, CUPID Limited is India's premier manufacturer of male and female condoms, water- based lubricant jelly, IVD kits and Deodorants. The company boasts a production capacity of up to 480 million male condoms, 52 million female condoms, 210 million sachets of lubricant jelly and 20 million IVD Test Kits annually. In March 2024 the company completed a strategic land acquisition that will enable it to amplify its production capacity by 1.5 times the existing output. As a result, the annual production capacity will be augmented by approximately 770 million male condoms and 75 million female condoms. This expansion is in addition to the current production capacity. The company has a prominent presence in the international markets and holds the distinction of being the first company in the world to attain WHO/UNFPA pre-qualification for male and female condoms. CUPID currently exports its products to over 105 countries, with over 90% of its revenue generated from international markets. Furthermore, CUPID has established a long-term agreement with WHO/UNFPA. The company is listed on BSE (BSE: 530843) and NSE (NSE: CUPID).



About Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL):

Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) is a prominent player in the Indian consumer goods sector, providing an extensive range of products in personal care, home care, and other categories. Recognized for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, GCPL remains a trusted name in Indian households.

