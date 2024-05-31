Chetu Earns Fifth Consecutive Ranking On CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a leading global provider of custom software solutions and support services, proudly announces its fifth consecutive placement on the CRN (a brand of The Company) 2024 Solution Provider 500 list.



CRN's prestigious annual list recognizes North America's top-performing solution providers by revenue, serving as a key benchmark. This year's companies represent a combined revenue of over $501.2 billion, showcasing their significant influence on the IT industry and global landscape.



"We are incredibly honored to be recognized on CRN's Solution Provider 500 list for the fifth year in a row," said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu. "This achievement is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients."



"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"



Chetu's inclusion on the Solution Provider 500 list further solidifies its position as a technology leader, building upon its recent second consecutive ranking on CRN's 2024 Tech Elite 250 list. This esteemed recognition highlights Chetu's extensive expertise and commitment to maintaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology manufacturers.



"Our strong strategic partnerships with industry giants like Microsoft, Oracle NetSuite, and SAP empower us to deliver cutting-edge software solutions that address our clients' unique challenges," added Bansal. "This competitive advantage enables us to consistently exceed expectations and drive tangible results in an ever-evolving tech landscape."



The complete CRN 2024 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at , with highlights featured in June's issue of CRN Magazine.



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global world-class software solutions and support services provider. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts drive innovation for startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to meet the needs of the client. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit



About The Channel Company:



The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.



