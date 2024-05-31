European Commission Announces More Financial Assistance For Palestine And UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- The European Commission announced Friday a second tranche of assistance of 25 million euro (USD 27 million) for the Palestinian Authority to contribute to the payment of salaries and pensions of Palestinian civil servants.

Further, the EU's executive body in a press release said it also disbursed 16 million euro (USD 17.2 million) for UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, to provide basic services such as and education to the Palestinian refugees.

At this critical juncture, it will provide a much-needed contribution to the significant challenges facing the Palestinian economy, in particular before Eid al-Adha, noted the press release.

The payment is the second tranche disbursed to the Palestinian Authority as part of the 118.4 million euro (USD 128 million) assistance package adopted in December 2023. The first 25 million euro payment were disbursed in March.

With regards to UNRWA, in light of the progress made by the Agency against the agreed conditions and measures, the Commission has also processed the payment corresponding to the second tranche of 16 million euro.

This new payment to UNRWA brings to 66 million euro (USD 71 million) the EU's total development assistance out of the 82 million euro (USD 89 million) for the UN Agency in 2024. (end)

