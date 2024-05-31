China, UAE Agree To Enhance Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 31 (KUNA) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan agreed on Friday to enhance cooperation between the two countries as they met in Beijing.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of relations between China and the UAE.

State-run Xinhua News Agency reported that Li said China is willing to work together with the UAE to implement important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance traditional friendly relations, deepen mutual trust, and advance bilateral relations to a new level.

He added that both sides should enhance exchanges and cooperation on culture, education and tourism, promote people-to-people exchanges, and jointly host the celebrations for the 40th anniversary of bilateral ties.

"China is willing to improve coordination with the UAE in multilateral mechanisms, such as the UN and BRICS, and promote the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future," said Li.

For his part, Al Nahyan said the UAE and China enjoy solid and promising relations, and his country is committed to working with China to further enhance the Belt and Road Initiative and cooperation in the economic, industrial, energy and people-to-people fields, the report added.

Al Nahyan, who is in China for a state visit, also attended the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing on Thursday.

He congratulated China on successfully hosting the forum, adding that the UAE is ready to work with China to push the cooperation between Arab countries, Gulf countries and China to a new level. (end)

