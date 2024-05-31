EU Sanctions Six Iranian Individuals And Three Entities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- The European Union Friday adopted new sanctions against six individuals and three entities in Iran for their role in the transfer of drones to Russia in support of the war against Ukraine.

According to an EU statement , they are also involved in supplying missiles to armed groups and entities undermining peace and security in the Middle East and the Red Sea region, or for being involved in Iranآ's drone programme.

The listings include: Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters a central entity in the command chain of Iranآ's making operational military decisions about the deployment of drones , and one of its commanders.

The sanctions target Kavan Electronics Behrad, an Iran-based company procuring and selling components for the manufacturing of drones together with its CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Further, it includes Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, which is involved in the delivery of Iranian arms, including drones and missiles to be used by armed groups like the Houthis and Hezbollah in the Middle East and Red Sea region.

Moreover, the EU decided to list the Minister of Defence of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods Force , and the head of the Iranian Aviations Industries Organization , Afshin Khaji Fard, it noted. (end)

Those targeted will be subject to an asset freeze and travel ban to the European Union. Additionally, the provision of EU funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of natural or legal persons, entities or bodies listed is prohibited. (end)

