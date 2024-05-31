Lebanon's Al-Hekma Qualifies For Asian Final

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 31 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese team al-Hekma on Friday qualified for the finals of the of West Asia after winning in a match against Kuwait team (76-72).

Al-Hekma will play against another Lebanese team Al-Riyadi that had beaten the Iranian squad Shahrdari Gorgan (81-97).

Kuwait will play against Gorgan on Saturday for the third rank ahead of the final match between the two Lebanese teams.

The two qualified teams will play in the Asian final, due in Dubai on June 9-15. (end)

sss











MENAFN31052024000071011013ID1108282130