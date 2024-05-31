Nine Presidential Hopefuls Registered To Run In Iran's Poll

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 31 (KUNA) -- Four presidential hopefuls registered their candidacy on Friday in the second day of opening registrations to run in Iran's early election slated for June 28, raising the total number so far to nine.

Ali Larijani, who was speaker of the parliament and governor of Central of Iran, and resisted in presidential hopeful in 2021, is one of the most prominent candidates in the June's poll.

Iran's Guardian Council, the Supreme Constitutional Court, examines candidacy applications to confirm or reject the eligibility of candidates within a period not exceeding five days after closing the nomination period.

Five other candidates registered on Thursday in the process that will continue until June 3.

Iran's electoral law stipulates that the presidential hopeful's age is between 40-70 with a Master's degree or an equivalent certificate. The law also provides that the candidate should serve at least four years in an administrative department in the country and his criminal record is clear.

Iran's authorities decided on May 20 holding an early presidential poll on June 28 after the vacancy of this position following the death of president Ibrahim Raisi, and his companions, in a helicopter crash. (end)

mmj







MENAFN31052024000071011013ID1108282129