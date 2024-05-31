France Witnesses Pro-Palestine Demo For 5Th Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Mohammad Al-Otaibi

PARIS, May 31 (KUNA) -- Dozens of people held a demonstration for the fifth consecutive day on Friday protesting the Israeli occupation's continuing aggression in Rafah, Gaza Strip.

The protestors ventured out braving rainfall and gathered in the Square of the Republic, waving flags and billboards condemning the Israeli occupation's massacres and calling for a cease-fire.

France witnessed earlier this week several identical protests. In one demonstration, activists condemned a television broadcast of an interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. end)

