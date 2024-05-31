EU Official Visits Jordan, Lebanon To Promote Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- European Commission Vice-President, Margaritis Schinas, will visit Jordan and Lebanon next week to boost cultural and cooperation with the two Arab countries.

The European Commission today announced in a press release that on Monday Schinas will be in Amman, to hold high level consultations with the Royal Court and the Government.

He will meet with religious leaders to exchange on EU-Jordan cooperation on interfaith dialogue and promoting freedom of religion and belief.

On Tuesday, Schinas will address students of the German Jordanian University together with the Minister of Higher education and research, Azmi Mahafzah and later deliver a speech at the Heritage Days Award ceremony in Amman.

On Wednesday, he will be in Beirut, Lebanon, to meet the speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, the Commander General of the Lebanese Armed Forces, Joseph Aoun, and the caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bou Habib where he will discuss the EUآ's support to Lebanon.

Following the recent 8th Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria and the region, he will discuss the EUآ's continued commitments to assistance to Jordan and Lebanon in relations to the Syria response and supporting the host communities.

The Commission Vice-President who hails from Greece will also visit a Palestinian and a Syrian refugee camp in Jordan. (end)

