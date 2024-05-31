May Wrap Up - Tech And Biotech Stocks To Watch (CSE: CYBT) (TSX: SFTC) (TSX: ADCO) (NASDAQ: JAGX)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of to watch in the tech, biotech, automotive, beverage and sectors.

The newest tech companies are involved in AI and cybersecurity, while the latest biotech company is a firm creating plant-derived prescription medicines for of GI diseases.

The newest automotive company provides an ecommerce website for buying and selling cars and the latest beverage company provides packaging for single serve coffee products.

The newest mining companies are CSE-listed and operate in North America.

Investor Ideas is always researching and searching for new stocks to add to our growing list of free stock directories. The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

New Stocks Added to the Tech Directories :

Cybeats Technologies (CSE:CYBT , OTCQB:CYBCF ) is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain.

Softchoice (TSX:SFTC , OTC Pink:SFTCF ) is a software- and cloud-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile, innovative, and secure, and people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. We do this by delivering secure, AI-powered cloud and digital workplace solutions supported by our advanced software asset management methodology and capabilities. Through our ROI customer success framework, we create value for our customers by reducing their IT spending, optimizing their technology, and supporting business-driven innovation. We are a highly engaged, high-performing team that is welcoming, inclusive, and diverse in thought and experience, and are a certified Great Place to Work® in Canada and the United States.

Adcore Inc . (TSX:ADCO )(OTCQX:ADCOF ) is a leading AI-powered marketing and technology company. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner. Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

New Stocks Added to the Biotech Directories :

Jaguar Health, Inc . (NASDAQ:JAGX ) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) focuses on developing innovative, patient-centric therapeutic solutions for essential supportive care and the management of neglected side effects across complicated disease states.

New Stocks Added to the Automotive Directories:

Carvana Co . (NYSE: CVNA ) mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Over the past decade, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can choose from tens of thousands of vehicles, get financing, trade-in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of home delivery or local pick up in over 300 U.S. markets. Carvana's vertically integrated platform is powered by its passionate team, unique national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company and is proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers.

New Stocks Added to the Beverage Directories:

NuZee, Inc . (NASDAQ: NUZE ) is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats that partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private label coffee category. Providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the U.S. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories:

Cameo Resources Inc. (CSE:MEO ) is a mineral exploration company incorporated and domiciled in British Columbia, Canada. The business objective of the Issuer is to identify, evaluate, acquire and explore mineral properties for the purposes of identifying a mineral resource deposit at its flagship Nevada Project, as well as any other mineral properties that the Issuer may acquire an interest in from time to time subsequent to the date hereof.

Global Uranium Corp . (CSE:GURN ) is a growth-oriented junior exploration company, purpose-built to explore for and develop mineral properties. The Company currently focuses on its material property, the Wing Lake Property, located in the Mudjatik Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada, an area known for uranium and base metal deposits. The Company also targets other mineral exploration opportunities in North America and may acquire interests in additional mineral projects of sufficient geological or economic merit.

