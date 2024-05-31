(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Avance Clinical Expands Specialist CNS, Cardiometabolic, and Rare Diseases CRO Services in Europe with Julius Clinical



WAKE FOREST, N.C. |

ADELAIDE, AUS, May 31, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Avance Clinical , the award-winning Australian and North American market-leading CRO for biotechs has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Julius Clinical, a leading CNS, cardiometabolic, and rare diseases specialist CRO with extensive site relationships in the region.

Julius Clinical, established in 2008 and headquartered in Zeist, The Netherlands, specializes in CNS, cardiometabolic, and rare diseases. The non-exclusive MOU between Avance Clinical and Julius Clinical offers a streamlined global solution for biotech clients.

Avance Clinical CEO, Yvonne Lungershausen noted that Avance Clinical has expanded globally establishing operations now in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and North America.

She emphasized,“Avance Clinical is now a global CRO for biotechs. In addition to our existing operations, our specialist partner CROs work alongside our teams to ensure our biotech clients benefit from the most experienced scientific, regulatory, and clinical operations teams across various therapeutic areas and regions”.

“Julius Clinical are an ideal partner for Avance Clinical because they lead with scientific expertise and can support our biotech clients with specialist CNS, cardiometabolic and rare diseases clinical operations and site relationships in Europe,” Lungershausen said.

She added,“Julius Clinical clients can also leverage Avance Clinical operations in Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and North America for their expanded later phase trials”.

Julius Clinical has supported over 380 clinical trials, enrolling more than 220,000 participants in around 39 countries.

Lungershausen said that Avance Clinical teams across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and North America provide world-class data and facilitate seamless geographic expansions to accelerate drug development programs, with study data accepted by regulatory authorities including the EMA and FDA.



Martijn Wallert, CEO of Julius Clinical, added,“We are excited to be partnering with Avance Clinical. Biotechs seek partners that can start quickly with high-quality data accepted by regulatory agencies like the MHRA, EMA, and US FDA. Together with Avance Clinical, we offer a nimble, flexible, and scientifically robust service, providing a tailored global solution”.

Avance Clinical is committed to accelerating drug development for biotech clients from early to later phase trials, allowing clients to remain with one CRO throughout their clinical development program.“This is our GlobalReady program, currently utilized by more than 90 biotech clients. Our globalized strategy ensures efficiency at every step,” Lungershausen concluded.

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian and North American CRO delivering quality clinical trials, with globally accepted data, in Australia, New Zealand and the US for international biotechs. The company's clients are biotechs completing Phase I to Phase III of their drug development program that requires fast, agile, and adaptive solution-oriented clinical research services.

Avance Clinical, a Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award recipient for the past four years, has been providing CRO services in the region for more than 26 years.

Pre-clinical through to mid to late phase

Avance Clinical offers pre-clinical consulting and regulatory services with their experienced ClinicReady team right from pre-clinical through to Phase III clinical services leveraging significant Australian Government incentive rebates of up to 43.5% and rapid start-up regulatory processes.

With experience across more than 120 indications, the CRO can deliver world-class results and high-quality internationally accepted data for FDA and EMA review.

Technology

Avance Clinical uses state-of-the-art technology and gold standard systems across all functional areas to provide clients with the most effective processes. Medidata, Oracle, TrialHub, Certinia, Salesforce, Zelta and Medrio are just some of the technology partners.

About Julius Clinical

Julius Clinical, founded in 2008 and based in Zeist, The Netherlands, is a scientifically focused CRO providing end-to-end clinical trial service to pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers, as well as governments and academia. Julius Clinical's renowned scientific leaders are at the forefront of their fields, which combine with operational excellence and a global network of research sites to deliver tailor-made solution for customers and their clinical trials. With a focus on the therapeutic areas of CNS, cardio-metabolic, renal, and rare diseases, Julius Clinical has grown to approximately 200 employees and has supported over 380 clinical trials, enrolling more than 220,000 participants in around 39 countries.