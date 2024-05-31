CDC Highlights Anti-Tobacco Efforts On World No Tobacco Day

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra) -- The Jordan Center for Control (CDC) plays a pivotal role in national efforts to combat tobacco use, stated its head, Adel Belbeisi, in a statement released Friday, marking World No Tobacco Day.Belbeisi emphasized the risks associated with tobacco use and the need for effective policies to reduce its consumption. The CDC's ongoing noncommunicable diseases survey has identified smoking as the leading risk factor for these diseases.Jordan has implemented several measures to curb tobacco use, including banning the sale of tobacco products within 250 meters of schools, prohibiting the sale of single cigarettes, and enforcing age restrictions on tobacco sales.His Majesty King Abdullah II has highlighted the importance of enforcing public health laws to combat smoking, especially among youth. This includes tightening controls in public places and developing a comprehensive anti-smoking strategy to protect society, particularly students.The CDC, in collaboration with the World Health Organization and local institutions, is implementing effective public health strategies. These include awareness campaigns, strict anti-tobacco advertising laws, and support for those wishing to quit smoking.Belbeisi called for collective action to build a tobacco-free future, stressing that joint efforts and close cooperation among all societal members are essential. This year's World No Tobacco Day theme, "Youth Rise and Raise Their Voice," underscores the importance of protecting young people from the tobacco industry's aggressive marketing strategies.Tobacco use remains one of the biggest global health challenges, causing over 8 million deaths annually, including more than one million from secondhand smoke. It is linked to numerous chronic diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, respiratory diseases, and lung cancer.