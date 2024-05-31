40,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers At Al-Aqsa Mosque Amid Tight Restrictions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayers in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Jerusalem, despite the restrictions and military measures imposed by the on the doors of the mosque and the entrances to the Old City.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said that 40,000 people performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the occupation measures and restrictions on worshipers' access to the mosque.

The occupation forces deployed in the streets of the Old City of Jerusalem and set up barriers, deliberately restricting worshipers, and obstructing their access to Al-Aqsa Mosque through Al Asbat Gate.

The occupation forces also prevented a number of Palestinians from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque, and arrested some of them.



