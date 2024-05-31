Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market To Observe Impressive Growth From (2024-2034), Evaluates Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Report:

The Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration market size was valued at USD 1.3 billion in the year 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In January 2024, Tilak Healthcare, a digital health company based in France, revealed promising outcomes from a clinical study evaluating a mobile application designed to enable individuals with chronic macular degeneration to track their vision. Known as TIL002, this multicenter trial conducted across three French hospitals showcased that the OdySight app, which holds a CE mark, exhibited strong agreement with conventional methods used to assess vision deterioration.

In December 2023, Laboratoires Théa acquired two promising antisense oligonucleotide (AON) therapies for inherited retinal diseases from ProQR Therapeutics.

In August 2023, MeiraGTx reported the completion of enrollment for the Phase III LUMEOS clinical trial for botaretigene sparoparvovec, intended for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).

In 2023, there were approximately 274,000 prevalent cases of retinitis pigmentosa in the 7MM, and it is anticipated that this number will rise during the projected period.

In the 7MM, nonsyndromic retinitis pigmentosa is more common than syndromic retinitis pigmentosa, with approximately 187,000 cases reported in 2023.

In 2023, autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa stood out as the most prevalent form among common types of retinitis pigmentosa in the United States, with approximately 22,000 reported cases. This includes autosomal recessive retinitis pigmentosa, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, sporadic/simplex cases, and Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA).

Information from multiple sources including the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (2022), Prevent Blindness (2022), Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute (2022), among others, was analyzed. The review indicated that approximately 85–90% of macular degeneration cases are classified as the "dry" (atrophic) type.

In 2022, there were an estimated 11 million diagnosed cases of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in the United States.

Additional findings indicate that individuals diagnosed with early or intermediate age-related macular degeneration (AMD) make up around 85–90% of all AMD cases, and approximately 10–15% of these patients eventually progress to the wet form of the disease. Geographic atrophy (GA) accounts for half of the exudative form of AMD.

In the United States in 2022, there were approximately 10 million diagnosed cases of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) classified as early or intermediate stages, and 1 million cases categorized as advanced dry AMD, specifically geographic atrophy associated with dry AMD.

Key Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Companies: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric bio., Belite Bio, Novartis, CellCure Neurosciences, Allegro Ophthalmics, Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc., Luxa Biotechnology, LLC, Smilebiotek Zhuhai Limited, Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, Hoffmann-La Roche, Allegro Ophthalmics, LLC, Astellas Institute for Regenerative, Sucampo Pharma Americas, LLC, Novartis, University of California, San Francisco, StemCells, Inc., Acuity Medical International, Sirion Therapeutics, Inc., IVERIC bio, Inc., Kubota Vision Inc., Eyestem Research Pvt. Ltd., Gyroscope Therapeutics, and others

Key Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapies: Pegcetacoplan, Zimura, Tinlarebant, PPY988/GT005, OpRegen, Luminate, Elamipretide, RPESC-RPE-4W, QA102/Placebo, GT005, OpRegen, Risuteganib, MA09-hRPE, unoprostone isopropyl, Iptacopan (LNP023), Metformin, HuCNS-SC cells, Tesmac, Fenretinide, Zimura, ACU-4429, Eyecyte-RPETM, GT005, and others

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Overview

Dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a common eye condition that affects the macula, a small area near the center of the retina responsible for sharp, central vision. In dry AMD, the cells of the macula gradually break down, leading to a gradual loss of central vision over time.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market

The dynamics of the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration

Prevalent Cases of Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapies and Key Companies

Pegcetacoplan: Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Zimura: Iveric bio.

Tinlarebant: Belite Bio

PPY988/GT005: Novartis

OpRegen: CellCure Neurosciences

Luminate: Allegro Ophthalmics

Elamipretide: Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.

RPESC-RPE-4W: Luxa Biotechnology, LLC

QA102/Placebo: Smilebiotek Zhuhai Limited

GT005: Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited

OpRegen: Hoffmann-La Roche

Risuteganib: Allegro Ophthalmics, LLC

MA09-hRPE: Astellas Institute for Regenerative

unoprostone isopropyl: Sucampo Pharma Americas, LLC

Iptacopan (LNP023): Novartis

Metformin: University of California, San Francisco

HuCNS-SC cells: StemCells, Inc.

Tesmac: Acuity Medical International

Fenretinide: Sirion Therapeutics, Inc.

Zimura: IVERIC bio, Inc.

ACU-4429: Kubota Vision Inc.

Eyecyte-RPETM: Eyestem Research Pvt. Ltd.

GT005: Gyroscope Therapeutics

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Strengths

. AAVs have emerged as the predominant vectors for delivering genes of interest to target tissues with improved specificity, efficiency, and safety in the case of retinitis pigmentosa.

Gene therapy is advancing by leaps and bounds as it is more effective, less invasive, and relatively safer in the short term than retinal transplantation.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Opportunities

Alongside advances in cell and gene technologies, research advances in the fields of optogenetics and electronic retinal prostheses also represent encouraging progress for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and other inherited retinal dystrophies.

Cell therapies such as jCell by jCyte, once approved, will likely have a broad application as they are mutation-independent. Treatment can be initiated earlier as cell therapies do not require genetic testing.

Scope of the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Companies: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Iveric bio., Belite Bio, Novartis, CellCure Neurosciences, Allegro Ophthalmics, Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc., Luxa Biotechnology, LLC, Smilebiotek Zhuhai Limited, Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, Hoffmann-La Roche, Allegro Ophthalmics, LLC, Astellas Institute for Regenerative, Sucampo Pharma Americas, LLC, Novartis, University of California, San Francisco, StemCells, Inc., Acuity Medical International, Sirion Therapeutics, Inc., IVERIC bio, Inc., Kubota Vision Inc., Eyestem Research Pvt. Ltd., Gyroscope Therapeutics, and others

Key Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapies: Pegcetacoplan, Zimura, Tinlarebant, PPY988/GT005, OpRegen, Luminate, Elamipretide, RPESC-RPE-4W, QA102/Placebo, GT005, OpRegen, Risuteganib, MA09-hRPE, unoprostone isopropyl, Iptacopan (LNP023), Metformin, HuCNS-SC cells, Tesmac, Fenretinide, Zimura, ACU-4429, Eyecyte-RPETM, GT005, and others

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment: Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration current marketed and Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration emerging therapies

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics: Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration market drivers and Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Access and Reimbursement

