Endometriosis Market Is Predicted To Exhibit Remarkable Growth From (2024-2034), Analyzes Delveinsight

DelveInsight's Endometriosis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Endometriosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Endometriosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Endometriosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Endometriosis Market Report:

The Endometriosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In November 2023, Gedeon Richter and Sumitomo Pharma jointly revealed that the European Commission had approved a Type II Variation application for RYEQO (consisting of relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1.0 mg, and norethisterone acetate 0.5 mg). This approval pertains to the symptomatic treatment of endometriosis in women who have undergone previous medical or surgical interventions for their condition.

According to information from the World Health Organization (2023), approximately 10% of reproductive-age women and girls worldwide, totaling around 190 million individuals, are impacted by endometriosis.

In 2023, the estimated number of diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis in the US stood at approximately 4,800,000 cases, with a potential increase anticipated by 2034.

In 2023, it was noted that the largest population of individuals affected by endometriosis in the US fell within the 18-29 age bracket, with approximately 5,000,000 cases.

In 2023, the diagnosed prevalent cases of endometriosis categorized by pain severity in the US were approximately 1,200,000 for mild, 1,900,000 for moderate, and 1,600,000 for severe. These figures are projected to increase during our forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Key Endometriosis Companies: Enteris BioPharma Inc., Spago Nanomedical AB, Iqvia Pty Ltd, Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Myovant Sciences GmbH, Hope Medicine (Nanjing) Co., Ltd, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, ObsEva, AbbVie, ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Abbott, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bayer, Pfizer, and others

Key Endometriosis Therapies: Leuprolide Oral Tablet, SN132D, OG-6219, Elagolix, Relugolix, HMI-115, Quinagolide 1080 μg, OBE2109, SASHR7280, Estradiol/Norethindrone Acetate, TAK-385, NBI-56418 (GnRH antagonist), KLH-2109, Dienogest (Visanne, BAY86-5258), ERB-041, and others

As per the findings of Yoshino et al. (2022), around 2.6 million women in Japan are impacted by endometriosis.

The Endometriosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Endometriosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Endometriosis market dynamics.

Endometriosis Overview

Endometriosis is a medical condition characterized by the presence of endometrial-like tissue outside the uterus, most commonly on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and tissues lining the pelvis. This tissue responds to the hormonal changes of the menstrual cycle, leading to inflammation, pain, and the formation of scar tissue known as adhesions.

Endometriosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Endometriosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Endometriosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Endometriosis

Prevalent Cases of Endometriosis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Endometriosis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Endometriosis

Endometriosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Endometriosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Endometriosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Endometriosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Endometriosis Therapies and Key Companies

Leuprolide Oral Tablet: Enteris BioPharma Inc.

SN132D: Spago Nanomedical AB

OG-6219: Iqvia Pty Ltd

Elagolix: Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical

Relugolix: Myovant Sciences GmbH

HMI-115: Hope Medicine (Nanjing) Co., Ltd

Quinagolide 1080 μg: Ferring Pharmaceuticals

OBE2109: ObsEva

SASHR7280: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

Estradiol/Norethindrone Acetate: AbbVie

TAK-385: ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

NBI-56418 (GnRH antagonist): Abbott

KLH-2109: Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Dienogest (Visanne, BAY86-5258): Bayer

ERB-041: Pfizer

Endometriosis Market Strengths

The rising prevalence of endometriosis is the primary strength of its global market, leading to more focus by pharmaceutical firms

At national and international levels, government and key market players actively invest in research and development and increase funds, further catering to market growth.

Endometriosis Market Opportunities

Incumbents are paired with healthcare providers to raise awareness in the field of endometriosis at the physician and patient levels

New diagnostic tools and techniques or methods can be explored for the early detection of endometriosis in the affected patient pool

Scope of the Endometriosis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Endometriosis Companies: Enteris BioPharma Inc., Spago Nanomedical AB, Iqvia Pty Ltd, Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Myovant Sciences GmbH, Hope Medicine (Nanjing) Co., Ltd, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, ObsEva, AbbVie, ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Abbott, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Bayer, Pfizer, and others

Key Endometriosis Therapies: Leuprolide Oral Tablet, SN132D, OG-6219, Elagolix, Relugolix, HMI-115, Quinagolide 1080 μg, OBE2109, SASHR7280, Estradiol/Norethindrone Acetate, TAK-385, NBI-56418 (GnRH antagonist), KLH-2109, Dienogest (Visanne, BAY86-5258), ERB-041, and others

Endometriosis Therapeutic Assessment: Endometriosis current marketed and Endometriosis emerging therapies

Endometriosis Market Dynamics: Endometriosis market drivers and Endometriosis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Endometriosis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Endometriosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Endometriosis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Endometriosis

3. SWOT analysis of Endometriosis

4. Endometriosis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Endometriosis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Endometriosis Disease Background and Overview

7. Endometriosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Endometriosis

9. Endometriosis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Endometriosis Unmet Needs

11. Endometriosis Emerging Therapies

12. Endometriosis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Endometriosis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Endometriosis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Endometriosis Market Drivers

16. Endometriosis Market Barriers

17. Endometriosis Appendix

18. Endometriosis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

