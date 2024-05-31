QTYSA Organises Throwball Tournament

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Tamil Youth Sports Association (QTYSA) organised a throwball competition featuring 11 teams. The women's category was won by the Qatar Stunners Queen team, with the Qatar Lioness team second. In the men's category, the Qatar Stunners King team was first, and the Qatar Tamil Fighters team second. QTYSA president G S R Sathyaraaj led the event attended by more than 700 people.

