Hebron Wins Top Honours In SIQ Football Tourney

Hebron team emerged as the champions in the sevens organised by Students India Qatar - Rayyan Zone (SIQ). Al Rafa was the runner-up.

The top two teams with the highest points from among the teams of Gaza, Al Rafa, Ramallah, and Hebron competed in the finals.

Hebron team captain Mohamed Zidan won the trophy for the top scorer. Al Rafa team captain Fadil Anwar was the best player.

The prize distribution was led by CIC Rayyan Zone acting president Suhail Shanthapuram, secretary Abdul Jaleel M M, zonal officials Mohamed Rafeeq Thangal, Siddique Vengara, co-ordinator Sharafuddeen Vadakkangara, sports convener Fahad E K and Students India Rayyan Zonal football co-ordinator Adil.

