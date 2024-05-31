Jordanians Protest Israeli Aggression In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Governorates, May 31 (Petra) -- Following Friday prayers, protests erupted across Amman and other regions of the Kingdom, standing in solidarity with Gaza against prolonged Israeli aggression.
Demonstrators held banners calling for an end to the Israeli aggression, more humanitarian aid, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.
Speeches during the marches lauded Jordan's leadership, especially the efforts of his majesty
King Abdullah II, in advocating for Gaza and providing aid.
Protesters demanded an end to the atrocities committed against Palestinians and stressed the urgent need for unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza.
