Greek Media Highlights Amir' Visit And Its Role In Enhancing Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Greek closely covered the state visit by Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Hellenic Republic, along with his extensive and fruitful discussions with President of the Hellenic Republic H E Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime of the Hellenic Republic H E Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and President of the Hellenic Parliament H E Constantine Tassoulas.

Media coverage and comprehensive reports from Greek media outlets, including tv channels, news agencies, and newspapers, highlighted the Amir's visit, which was seen as an opportunity to enhance bilateral relations, especially in terms of economy and investments.

In this context, an article by Athens-Macedonian News Agency mentioned that Greek President stated during her meeting with H H the Amir that“friendly relations between Greece and Qatar are based on mutual respect and a common observance of the fundamental principles of international law,” and expressed her certainty that the visit of by the Amir to Athens“sends an important message, it is an important leap in our bilateral relations.”

Sakellaropoulou added that the two countries are playing an important stabilising role in the wider region.

She also expressed her country's appreciation for Qatar's mediating role in the armed conflict in the Gaza Strip and the huge humanitarian crisis that has been created there, and noted that“Greece will continue to strive to contribute to an immediate and viable ceasefire.”

On bilateral relations between Greece and Qatar, the President said that“there are significant opportunities and possibilities for achieving mutually beneficial cooperation in many fields.” The article also said that H H the Amir expressed hope that the visit will strengthen bilateral relations, noting that 50 years have already elapsed since diplomatic relations between the two countries were first established.

In another article, the Agency mentioned that the meeting in Athens on Wednesday between H H the Amir and Prime Minister H E Kyriakos Mitsotakis sealed the further strengthening of relations between Qatar and Greece. The article added that Mitsotakis referred to Greece's significant progress as regards to growth, and said the meeting will be an opportunity to discuss regional developments, while the Amir highlighted the opportunity offered by his visit to strengthen bilateral relations, especially with respect to the economy and investments, while welcoming the opportunity to discuss regional issues and especially what is happening in Gaza.

The two sides also discussed enhancing cooperation in a series of sectors, such as the economy, investments, energy and culture. The Greek Prime Minister analysed a broad spectrum of investment opportunities offered by Greece due to its geostrategic position and its connections with the markets of the Balkans, Southeast Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea. Another report from the Greek newspaper 'SKAI' stated that this official visit is the first for H H the Amir to Greece, after the visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Doha a few months ago. The report noted that during this visit, relations between the two countries were strengthened with the signing of two new agreements, including military cooperation. The report covered the discussions of H H the Amir, during which he expressed his aspiration for the outcomes of the talks to contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially in the economic and investment sectors.

Greek television channel Antenna1 reported that the state visit by the Amir marks the beginning of a new chapter in the relations between the two countries and enhances cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The report mentioned that the two countries are bound by a series of cooperation agreements and MoU in various fields such as trade, media, air transport, tourism, and culture. In 2009, an agreement on economic and technical cooperation was signed, leading to the establishment of joint ministerial committees in areas of common cooperation.

It further stated that trade between the two countries has significantly increased in recent years, with economic cooperation focusing primarily on energy, tourism, transportation, health, agriculture, and sports. The establishment of the Qatari Greek Business Council in 2015 has also contributed to increased trade and investment.

The report highlighted how Qatar sent a fully equipped team from the Qatar International Search and Rescue Group, and a team from the Civil Defense under the Ministry of Interior to participate in search and rescue operations during the wildfires in Greece in August 2021.