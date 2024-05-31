Qatar Committed To Ensuring Stability In Asia: Al Khulaifi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: The State of Qatar participated in the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum held yesterday in Beijing.

The Qatari delegation was represented by of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

In his speech at the meeting, the Minister of State emphasized Qatar's commitment to ensuring security, stability, and development in Asia and maintaining global chains, stressing Qatar's steadfast support for the One China principle and the importance of respecting international law principles, including state sovereignty and friendly relations among nations.

He highlighted the strong and enduring Qatari-Chinese relations, which have been solidified in recent years through strategic directives and agreements between both countries' leaders. These relations are characterised by a strategic vision alignment and extensive economic cooperation, especially in the oil and gas industry.

He noted Qatar's leading position as a supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China, referencing several historic agreements signed between the two countries in recent years. These agreements have laid a solid foundation for future cooperation and partnership across various sectors.

He lauded the achievements in Chinese-Arab States Cooperation in trade and investment and the synergy of strategies, noting the strong and continuous growth in trade dynamics between Arab countries and China.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, he renewed Qatar's condemnation of the ongoing Israeli occupation's bombings on Gaza, describing the level of brutality as unprecedented, worsening the humanitarian crisis in the Strip to an unparalleled level in modern history. Based on the unified stance shared between the Arab countries and the friendly Republic of China, we call for urgent international action to put an end to the atrocities being committed against civilians, he said.

The Minister of State also discussed the importance of mediation and peacebuilding in international conflicts, explaining that Qatar's foreign policy is based on dialogue, good offices, and mediation to achieve just solutions to crises. He expressed the Arab countries' anticipation and reliance on joint work with China to support efforts aimed at achieving stability in the Arab world and enhancing regional peace and security, which contributes to global peace and security.