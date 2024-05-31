Rhonda Lynn Davison Secures Best-Seller Status With“Rise Up!,” Co-Authored With Lisa Nichols

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author-Rhonda Lynn Davison

STATEN ISLAND, NY, USA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of Rise Up!, co-authored by Rhonda Lynn Davison, renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols, and other leading professionals worldwide. The book, which launched on May 23, 2024, has reached Best-Seller status.

Rise Up! has swiftly captivated readers with its powerful collection of life-changing stories, illustrating triumph over extraordinary hardships and the courage to start anew. Since its launch, the has climbed the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Motivational Leadership categories. Additionally, it has made its mark on the Motivation & Self Improvement and Personal Finance bestseller lists and ranked on nine New Release lists!

Essential to the success of Rise Up! is Rhonda's compelling chapter titled "Turn Off Your Autopilot". Rhonda's narrative strikes a chord, encouraging readers to face life's obstacles with resilience and optimism.

Meet Rhonda Lynn Davison:

Rhonda Lynn Davison, a soul deeply immersed in the dance of life, intimately comprehends the profound beauty held within these breaking points. Having traversed her personal pilgrimage through these transformative instants, she now holds them as sacred whispers from the universe, urging us all to "break wide open."

As the CEO and founder of Spiritual Fitness Warriors with Rhonda, she leads a soulful tribe on an extraordinary journey towards healing and breakthroughs. With over 30 years of experience in IT project management for one of the largest healthcare systems in the Northeast, Rhonda understands the toll of corporate burnout and the yearning for soulful transformation.

Rhonda passionately commits herself to guiding others through their breaking points, gently urging them to embrace growth, to soar, and to embody their best selves. Certified as a Lisa Nichols Transformational Trainer, Spiritual Energy & Healing Guide, intenSati Leader, and Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique (QHHT) practitioner, Rhonda's mastery creates a nurturing cocoon for individuals on their transformative expedition.

As a radiant light in the sphere of Grief Education and Food Freedom, Rhonda illuminates the intricate relationship between emotional well-being, spirituality, and our nourishment. Rhonda's essence further radiates as a Manifesting Maven and Mindfulness Meditation Trainer. She ardently believes in the power of intention and mindfulness, guiding others to unveil the boundless potential of their minds and manifest abundance and purpose in their lives.

In her role as a Soulful Speaker, Rhonda shares her story and insights, inviting others to embrace their breaking points as gateways to soul expansion. She embodies the truth that from these pivotal moments, breakthroughs can be attained, paving the way for a life imbued with purpose and fulfillment.

To order your copy of Rise Up! and embark on a transformative journey, please visit HERE

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here