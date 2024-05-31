First Service Bank Announces New Members To Its Advisory Board In Conway, AR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CONWAY, AR, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- First Service is pleased to welcome three new members to its advisory board: David Tapp, Dr. Amanda Bledsoe, and Spencer Hawks. These additions will join the existing members, Dr. Linda Beene and Michael Fowler, in guiding the bank's strategic initiatives and community outreach efforts.David Tapp joins the board with a wealth of experience in development and construction. Since 2005, David has been a pivotal figure at Pediatrics Plus, serving as the Senior Vice President of Development, where he has overseen the expansion and construction of new facilities. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Central Arkansas and is a committed volunteer in local ministries and youth sports. David resides in Conway with his family and enjoys sports, biking, and travel.Dr. Amanda Bledsoe is a dedicated healthcare professional with a deep commitment to chiropractic care. Diagnosed with scoliosis at a young age, she was inspired to pursue a career in chiropractic, founding Bledsoe Chiropractic in Conway. For over six years, Dr. Bledsoe has been honored to serve Faulkner County, cherishing her community and the patients she helps. With a variety of tools to meet their needs, she is passionate about giving hope and healing.Spencer Hawks brings a unique blend of real estate expertise and legislative experience to the board. As an Executive Real Estate Broker licensed in Arkansas and Florida, and a former state legislator, Spencer has been instrumental in passing significant legislation, including Arkansas' first warranty of habitability for tenants. His commitment to community service is evident through his participation in various civic activities and as a member of Omega Tau Rho, a fraternity of distinguished REALTORS®.Dr. Linda Beene has served as a board member for First Service Bank for the past 15 years and is a cornerstone of educational and economic development in Arkansas. With a distinguished career spanning several decades, Dr. Beene has held numerous significant positions, including the director of the Arkansas Department of Higher Education and appointments in the administrations of Governors Mike Huckabee and Bill Clinton. Her contributions to public education and leadership in state and national associations have left a lasting impact on the state of Arkansas.Michael Fowler has also served as a board member for First Service Bank for the past 15 years bringing extensive knowledge in property management, commercial lending, and financial risk. With a strong academic background in sociology from the University of Central Arkansas, Michael's insights have been invaluable in shaping the bank's strategies in real estate and community engagement.First Service Bank is a community-focused financial institution that provides exceptional banking services to its customers. With a solid commitment to community impact and customer satisfaction, First Service Bank, with its headquarters in Faulkner County, has been in operation for more than 60 years and has locations in Clinton, Conway, Dermott, Flippin, Greenbrier, Little Rock, Mountain View, Shirley, Yellville, and our newest branch in Maumelle. For more information, visit firstservicebank .

