Health City Cayman Islands Unveils Advanced Cervical Cancer Treatment Through Brachytherapy

Dr. Vikas Roshan

CAYMAN ISLANDS, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Radiation Oncology Centre at City Camana Bay in the Cayman Islands has announced the introduction of Brachytherapy (BT) for cervical cancer treatment, providing a cutting-edge option for women affected by this prevalent gynecological cancer.Understanding BrachytherapyBrachytherapy (BT), derived from the Greek word“brachy”, meaning“short”, is a sophisticated form of interventional therapy. This technique involves delivering high doses of radiation directed into or close to cancer cells, inhibiting their ability to increase. BT is recognized for its efficacy in treating locally advanced cancers, including those of the cervix, breast and prostate. It is typically incorporated into a broader treatment regimen, including external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) and chemotherapy.The primary advantage of BT is its ability to precisely target tumors while having minimal impact on surrounding healthy tissue.The Team Approach to TreatmentDr. Vikas Roshan, Senior Consultant Radiation Oncologist at Health City Cayman Islands, emphasizes the importance of a multidisciplinary team approach for effective brachytherapy delivery. This team includes:● A radiation oncologist to evaluate suitability and define treatment specifics● A medical physicist for precise dose calculation● A radiation therapist and nurse for comprehensive patient careBrachytherapy is available at Health City as a high-dose-rate (HDR) option. HDR is an outpatient procedure with a shorter treatment duration (minutes). HDR offers advantages such as precise radiation placement and enhanced protection for health care providers against radiation exposure.“Depending on the tumor stage, BRT may involve either an intracavitary technique or a combination of intracavitary/interstitial approach,” explains Dr. Vikas. For intracavitary treatment, a device holding the radiation source is placed near the cervix in the vagina. In cases where the tumor is more extensive, interstitial techniques are also employed, using needles to ensure thorough radiation delivery across the entire tumor.Expanding Services at Health CityThe inauguration of the radiotherapy center at Health City Camana Bay in May 2023 marks the beginning of operations at the institution's second Grand Cayman hospital. Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS) and Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) are also available, with the center planning to introduce additional specialized services, including Blood Irradiation (BI) and Extracorporeal Irradiation (ECI).With this expansion, later this year, the medical complex will also welcome a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), an emergency pavilion with a critical care unit, a bone marrow transplant unit, and an extensive multispecialty program featuring robotic surgery. This expansion coincides with Health City's 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of innovative health care solutions and patient care excellence.

