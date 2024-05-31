Delivering Good Announces Its 2Nd Annual Women Of Impact Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Delivering GoodNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Delivering Good , a leading national nonprofit, is proud to announce its second annual Women of Impact Summit, scheduled for Wednesday, June 5th at the prestigious 583 Park Avenue in New York City. This transformative event will unite an exceptional community of leaders committed to forging impactful pathways for businesses to serve as agents of positive change.The Women of Impact Summit underscores the indispensable role women play in effecting sustainable and quantifiable change. With a focus on acknowledging their pivotal contributions, the summit aims to empower attendees to drive innovation, foster philanthropy, and cultivate community engagement to tackle the challenges of our time.The event boasts a stellar lineup of esteemed women leaders who will inspire and impart invaluable insights. Their diverse expertise spans various sectors, offering attendees a multifaceted perspective on driving meaningful change.The Summit features an impressive lineup of women leaders:Keynote SpeakerMélanie d'Achon, Strategic Partnerships Development Manager at WaymoImpact SpeakersFern Mallis, founder of New York Fashion WeekCynthia Rowley, Designer/FounderPanelistsSusan Jurevics, Chief Brand & International Officer at AudibleHeather McIntosh, Composer and Co-President of The Alliance for Women Film Composers.Hesta Prynn, MS, LMFT, DJ and Licensed Clinical TherapistModeratorsMonica Bertran, Head of Employee Engagement & Innovation at Bloomberg LPAmber Mundinger, Director of Artistic Engagement L-AcousticsAndrea Weiss, Founder & CEO of The O AllianceWe're also excited to announce a performance by Nashville singer/songwriter and emerging artist, Abigail Rose. Her debut EP Surprise Valley is out everywhere now.The event is co-chaired by Andrea Moore, Co-Chair of Delivering Good's Associate Council and Amber Mundinger, Director of Artistic Engagement at L-Acoustics. In addition to a dynamic lineup of speakers, the event will feature a unique 'gallery walk' and a networking small plate lunch. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the work we do with our community partners and the significant impact they create using products received from Delivering Good.We are also pleased to welcome Delivering Good Brand Ambassador, model, philanthropist, and wellness ambassador, Daiane Soder (@daianesodre) who will join us for the event.For more information about The Women of Impact Summit and to purchase tickets visit, .About Delivering GoodDelivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed over $3 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books, and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners, offering hope, dignity and self-esteem to at-risk children, families, and individuals. By uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations, and individuals, Delivering Good strives to help create a more equitable world where children, adults and families facing economic, medical, social, and environmental challenges have useful items needed to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. For more information about Delivering Good, please visit Delivering-Good or follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

