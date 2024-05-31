Jordan Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza At Arab-China Cooperation Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan has participated in the 10th ministerial meeting of the Arab-China Cooperation Forum in Beijing, with of State for Prime Ministerial Affairs Ibrahim Jazi, head of the Jordanian delegation, stressing the exceptional circumstances of the meeting amid Israel's ongoing aggressive war on Gaza.

Addressing the gathering, Jazi stressed that this war, which cannot be called self-defence, is unjustifiable and will not bring security to Israel or peace to the region, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Jazi reiterated Jordan's call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe and destruction caused by the war, urging the international community to work towards this goal.

He also called for the protection of civilians, the prevention of forced displacement of Palestinians, and the rapid and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid throughout Gaza.

On the joint initiative by His Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to heads of states to convene an emergency conference on the humanitarian needs in Gaza, to be held in Amman on 11 June, Jazi expressed hope for high-level Chinese participation in this event.

He also stressed the need for continued support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to enable it to fulfil its essential role under the UN mandate.

He reiterated Jordan's continued commitment to protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem, preserving their Arab identity and confronting Israeli violations under the Hashemite Custodianship.

Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, with its total area of 144 dunums, is a place of worship for Muslims alone and the Jordan-run Jerusalem Awqaf and Aqsa Affairs Department has the“exclusive authority” to supervise the holy site's affairs and manage entries, he said.

Jazi expressed appreciation for China's supportive stance on the Palestinian cause and its commitment to resolving it on the basis of a two-state solution.

Turning to Arab-Chinese and Jordanian-Chinese relations, Jazi noted the 20th anniversary of the Arab-China Cooperation Forum which has enhanced cooperation among stakeholders in several domains.

He expressed his keenness to enhance Arab-Chinese and Jordanian-Chinese cooperation, stressing Jordan's commitment to promoting these relations to serve the mutual interests of the Arab and Chinese nations.

Highlighting the development of Jordanian-Chinese relations since their establishment 47 years ago, especially in recent years, Jazi cited the 2015 Strategic Partnership Agreement and last year's memo related to the One Belt One Road project.

He noted significant progress in various sectors with China becoming Jordan's second-largest trading partner, adding that Jordan attracts numerous Chinese investment and industrial companies due to its strategic location in the region.

Jordan continues to make progress in various fields, focusing on infrastructure development, investment promotion and alternative energy sources, he said, adding " Jordan views China as an important partner in these initiatives, given China's advanced capabilities and expertise".

Jazi reiterated Jordan's commitment to the one-China principle and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

The shared vision of the two countries' leadership has enhanced mutual understanding on regional and international issues, especially the Palestinian cause, and promoted peace and stability in the region and the world, he said.