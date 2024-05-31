400 Companies Of CAPF To Remain In West Bengal Till June 6

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, May 31 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to retain 400 companies of Central Armed Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal till June 6, that is two days after the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha next Tuesday.

Sources in the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that the decision to retain a large number of CAPF companies has been taken in the backdrop of the post-poll violence that was reported from the state after the 2021 Assembly elections, which is still being probed by the CBI following an order from the Calcutta High Court.

The 400 companies comprise 115 companies from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), followed by the Border Security Force (118), Central Industrial Security Force (71), Sashastra Seema Bal (60), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (36).