Personal Spending, Not Inflation, Is Currently The Main Risk For The US

A fresh batch of important monthly data on income, outlays, and personal consumption expenditure prices in the US has been published. Personal outlays grew by 0.2% in April after a 0.7% jump a month earlier. Incomes rose 0.3% following a 0.5% increase in the previous month.

The savings-to-income ratio remained at 3.6% for the second month in a row. But this indicator has maintained its downward trend since last August. Persistently lower levels of this indicator were seen in 2005-2007 when the housing market was pulling finances out of US households. Now, the pressure is being provided by a rebound in the tax burden after pandemic-related easing.

By April last year, personal taxes had risen 10%. As a result, a 4.5% rise in personal spending over the period led to only a 3.7% rise in disposable income. Spending, on the other hand, rose by 5.5%.