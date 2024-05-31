Lübke Kelber AG Publishes Annual Financial Statements For 2023

EQS-News: Lübke Kelber AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Lübke Kelber AG publishes annual statements for 2023

31.05.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Lübke Kelber AG publishes annual financial statements for 2023



Frankfurt a. M., 31 May 2024 – Lübke Kelber AG (ISIN: DE000A35JR33) announces the audited figures for the 2023 financial year as part of the first-time preparation of annual financial statements following the contribution of Dr. Lübke & Kelber GmbH. They correspond to the company's preliminary business figures already communicated on 10 May 2024.



As a holding company without its own operating business, Lübke Kelber AG did not generate any revenues in the past 2023 financial year. Due to the restructuring and legal costs under company law, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) totalled EUR -0.42 million (previous year: EUR -0.62 million). The net loss for the year totalled EUR -0.44 million (previous year: EUR 0.63 million).



The company's equity stood at EUR 17.8 million as at the balance sheet date (previous year: EUR -78 thousand). The reason for the significant increase in equity was the non-cash capital increase carried out in the fourth quarter of 2023, in which Dr. Lübke & Kelber GmbH was contributed to Lübke Kelber AG in exchange for the issue of 907,500 shares from authorised capital, excluding subscription rights.



In terms of operating business, Dr Lübke & Kelber GmbH increased revenues to EUR 8.7 million in the 2023 financial year. EBIT totalled EUR -1.6 million. The main reasons for the negative result were the further increase in personnel against the market trend, the expansion of asset and investment management as well as impairments on receivables.



Based on the investments made in personnel and the development of the new business areas, the Executive Board expects a positive EBIT of over EUR 1.0 million for the GmbH and its subsidiaries in the 2024 financial year, and thus also a positive result for Lübke Kelber AG via the income from investments.



The 2023 annual financial statements of Lübke Kelber AG are available at #finanzpublikationen . The publication of the 2023 Annual Report of Lübke Kelber AG is planned for the beginning of June.





About Lübke Kelber



Lübke Kelber is a diversified, medium-sized property specialist with over 55 years of market and real estate expertise. The company operates nationwide with more than 90 specialists and offices in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, Dresden, Leipzig and London. As part of an international alliance centred around Gerald Eve LLP, the company also provides its clients with global market access. Lübke Kelber's long-standing quality standards, coupled with continuity and reliability, guarantee clients a high success rate for sales mandates. In addition to transaction advice in the residential and commercial real estate sector, Lübke Kelber also offers institutional investors a platform for asset and investment management in Germany.



More information at





Contact Investor Relations / Financial Media:

IR AG

Frederic Hilke

0221-914097-0

...



